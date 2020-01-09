Kohl's Nov And Dec Comps Edge Down 0.2%, Affirms FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) reported Thursday that its comparable sales for fiscal November and December 2019 combined, the holiday period, decreased 0.2 percent over the same period last year.

"As we look ahead, we are committed to driving innovation and bringing new experiences to both our existing and new customers," said Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer.

Based on the Holiday period sales performance, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings in a range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share, but at the low end of the guidance range.

This guidance excludes $0.22 per diluted share related to the extinguishment of debt and impairments, store closing and other costs recognized in the first nine months of 2019.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.84 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

