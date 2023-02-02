Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Thursday announced the appointment of Tom Kingsbury as Chief Executive Officer.

Kingsbury has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since December 2, 2022. He will continue to serve on the company's Board.

"Tom's exceptional track record growing retail businesses and his deep knowledge of Kohl's makes him the right choice for Kohl's next CEO. Since joining the Board, Tom has added valuable insight and perspective, and as Interim CEO, he has demonstrated strong leadership and made a meaningful and positive impact on the organization," said Board Chair Peter Boneparth. "The Board has the full confidence in Tom's ability to drive the business forward, focusing on accelerating sales and profitability, and we look forward to our continued work together."

"This is a pivotal time for Kohl's, and I am excited and energized to work with our talented team to elevate our performance and create value," said Kingsbury. "During the last few months, I have seen the passion and dedication of the Kohl's team and the unique value we can bring to our customers nationwide. I look forward to partnering with the Board and leadership team to build on our strengths and deliver on our strategy for our shareholders and other stakeholders."

