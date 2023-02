Feb 2 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp said on Thursday it has appointed Tom Kingsbury, a director nominated by hedge funds Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings, as its permanent chief executive officer.

The change at the helm comes at a time when the retailer is facing pressure to turn around its business. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: KOHL'S CEO/ (URGENT)

