Kohl's Mixed Results: EPS vs Revenue

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), a well-known American department store chain, recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on March 11, 2025.

Despite facing significant challenges, Kohl's managed to exceed Wall Street's earnings expectations with adjusted EPS reaching $0.95, surpassing the forecasted $0.72. Revenue reported at $5.2 billion narrowly surpassed the anticipated $5.193 billion.

Overall, this quarter was a mixed performance, with the company grappling with declining sales yet demonstrating operational resilience.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change EPS (Adjusted) $0.95 $0.72 $1.67 (43.1%) Revenue $5.2B $5.193B $5.71B (9.4%) Gross Margin 32.9% - 32.4% 0.5 pp Operating Income $126M - $299M (57.9%)

Understanding Kohl's Business

Kohl's operates as a leading retailer in the United States, offering a wide range of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty products, and home goods.

The company's strategy hinges on a balanced merchandise mix of national and private brands to draw diverse shopper demographics. Recently, Kohl's has been focusing on maintaining its unique position with strategic initiatives like exclusive brand partnerships and optimizing store operations.

An integral part of Kohl's business strategy includes merchandise mix optimization, bolstering brand presence through partnerships like that with Sephora (OTC:LVMUY), and enhancing e-commerce capabilities. These moves are designed to sustain a competitive edge in an evolving retail market characterized by expanding online shopping trends and heightened brand loyalty demands.

Quarterly Highlights and Challenges

During the fourth quarter, Kohl's faced a 9.4% year-over-year decline in net sales, totaling $5.2 billion. This downturn is attributed partly to the calendar effect of an additional week that had been present in the previous fiscal year's fourth quarter. Comparable sales also decreased by 6.7%. Operating income fell substantially to $126 million from last year's $299 million, highlighting the downward pressure on profit margins.

Despite these declines, gross margin improved slightly to 32.9%, underlining effective merchandise cost management. Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a reduction to $1.5 billion, reflecting a 4.5% decrease year-over-year. Yet, as a percentage of total revenue, these expenses increased, indicating fixed cost challenges against declining sales volumes.

Metrics such as a 15% increase in beauty sales and plans to introduce more shopping categories like home decor and fine jewelry are pivotal to revitalizing growth.

Major challenges during the quarter included facing a competitive retail landscape and seasonality impacts. Competition from online retailers and off-price stores remains stiff. Management pointed out that these pressures would require ongoing strategic adaptation, including inventory management improvements and a focus on high-margin product areas.

Future Outlook

For the fiscal year 2025, Kohl's anticipates net sales and comparable sales to decrease by 5% to 7% and 4% to 6%, respectively. The company is projecting an operating margin of 2.2% to 2.6% and diluted EPS to range from $0.10 to $0.60. These forecasts suggest conservative expectations amidst ongoing market uncertainties, including competitive pressures and changing consumer behavior.

Management's future strategy includes continued investment in both infrastructure and merchandise mix enhancements. Capital expenditures are expected to range between $400 million to $425 million, underscoring a commitment to fortify fulfillment capabilities and elevate customer experiences. Investors should monitor these areas as management executes its plans to pivot and capitalize on strategic market opportunities.

