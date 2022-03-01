US Markets
KSS

Kohl's misses holiday-quarter sales expectations

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. department store chain Kohl's Corp missed quarterly sales estimates on Tuesday due to the Omicron variant surge and supply chain snarls during the holiday season.

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. department store chain Kohl's Corp KSS.N missed quarterly sales estimates on Tuesday due to the Omicron variant surge and supply chain snarls during the holiday season.

Net sales rose to $6.22 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, from $5.88 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a figure of $6.54 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular