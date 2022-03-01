Kohl's misses holiday-quarter sales expectations

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. department store chain Kohl's Corp KSS.N missed quarterly sales estimates on Tuesday due to the Omicron variant surge and supply chain snarls during the holiday season.

Net sales rose to $6.22 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, from $5.88 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a figure of $6.54 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

