News & Insights

Commodities
KSS

Kohl's maintains full-year forecasts after Q1 sales miss

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 24, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds shares movement

May 24 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N maintained its full-year profit and operating margin forecasts even as it missed quarterly sales estimates on Wednesday, sending the department store chain's shares up 10% in premarket trading.

The company is attempting a turnaround after Chief Executive Officer Tom Kingsbury took the helm in February.

Kohl's said its first-quarter gross margin grew by 67 basis points, as the company worked to manage its inventory, bringing it down by 6% during the quarter.

It maintained its fiscal 2023 earnings per share in the range of $2.10 to $2.70, and its operating margin at about 4%.

Comparable sales at the company decreased 4.3% in the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 3.9% fall, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.