Kohl's (KSS) Unveils Slew of Plans to Enrich Holiday Shopping

With the holiday season approaching, retailers are gearing up to make the most of the season. In this regard, Kohl's Corporation KSS unveiled several plans to enrich customer’s shopping experience by offering valuable holiday gifts on its online platform as well as in stores.



Notably, Kohl’s started offering holiday deals with WOW Deals since last week. Further, the company plans to keep floating various deals and savings through December that includes a new Black Friday Week shopping experience to entice consumers.



Markedly, Kohl’s boasts an assortment of holiday gifts with leading national brands like Nike NKE, Under Armour UAA, Levi’s and adidas among others. Also, it offers an impressive collection from proprietary brands that include Apt. 9, Sonoma Goods for Life and LC Lauren Conrad. Apart from these, the company has a number of new products under brands like Lands’ End, TOMS and Lauren Conrad Beauty. We note that it offers a wide range of items under the active wear, toys and home ware categories among others.

Further, Kohl’s is offering greater value to its shoppers through Kohl’s Rewards, Kohl’s Card and Kohl’s Cash this holiday season. Notably, with the company’s Kohl’s Cards shoppers can avail 35% savings on their first purchase during the entire holiday shopping season by opening an account at Kohl's store nationwide.



Given the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic Kohl’s has put in place a number of safety measures in its stores. These include proper face covering for customers and associates, practicing social distancing protocols and implementing contactless payment options. However, many customers prefer to shop online as the virus continues to spread. In this regard, the company’s recently redesigned Kohls.com with easier access and greater engaging content bodes well. Also, Kohl’s application with scan and store Kohl’s gift cards as well as Kohl’s Cash and savings offers are noteworthy.



Apart from these, the company is offering various contactless delivery options like Drive Up as well as In-Store Pick Up services during the holiday season. Consumers can opt for Buy Online, Pick Up in Store or Ship to Store options for safe and seamless deliveries amid the pandemic. Apart from these, Kohl’s stores accept free, unpackaged and easy returns for customers of Amazon AMZN under its Amazon returns program.



These moves reflect Kohl’s efforts to keep the holiday spirits high among customers amid growing coronavirus blues. Markedly, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 11.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 11.3%.



