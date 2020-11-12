Kohl's (KSS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Kohl's Corporation KSS is likely to post declines for both the top and bottom lines in its third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Nov 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter loss has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 48 cents per share. This suggests a significant deterioration from the earnings of 74 cents registered in the year-ago quarter. Notably, this department store chain has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.06 billion, which calls for a decline of 12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Kohls Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Kohls Corporation price-eps-surprise | Kohls Corporation Quote

Factors to Note

Kohl’s has been witnessing rising selling, general and administrative expenses for a while now. Incidentally, as a percentage of total revenues, SG&A expenses expanded 220 basis points year over year to 30.8% during the fiscal second quarter. Also, in the last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects gross margin to be under pressure, due to higher shipping costs as Kohl’s predicts digital penetration to have been high along with an intense promotional environment.



The company expects the overall retail industry and its business to be affected by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Also, Kohl’s had highlighted some concerns regarding a sluggish back-to-school selling season in the wake of the pandemic during the fiscal second-quarter earnings call. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from a solid online business, especially amid the pandemic. Further, management is undertaking actions to curb expenses amid the crisis.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Kohl’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Kohl’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +6.25%.

More Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some more companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Best Buy BBY currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.92% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DICK’S Sporting Goods DKS currently has an Earnings ESP of +18.57% and holds a Zacks Rank of 3.



Costco Wholesale COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.48% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

