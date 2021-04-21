Kohl's (KSS) to Offer TOMMY HILFIGER Items in Stores & Online

Kohl’s Corporation KSS is focused on becoming the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. The company is enhancing its brand portfolio to meet consumers’ evolving tastes. Keeping along these lines, Kohl’s unveiled plans to bring TOMMY HILFIGER men’s sportswear across more than 600 stores nationwide, beginning this fall. Also, the company will offer an expanded collection of the brand on Kohls.com.



We note that, Tommy Hilfiger’s assortment at Kohl’s will include staple pieces along with seasonal styles. Further, Kohl’s will offer an enhanced branded in-store and merchandise experience in almost 100 stores to add to its existing modernized store experience.



Well, the deal leverages Kohl’s solid nationwide footprint and online presence to enhance Tommy Hilfiger’s scale of business across the United States. Meanwhile, the addition of TOMMY HILFIGER to Kohl’s existing portfolio of solid brands like Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Eddie Bauer, Lands’ End, Sephora and TOMS bodes well.

Focus on Fortifying Brand Portfolio

Kohl’s, which has long been focused on evolving its assortment, is a popular shopping destination for customers. It offers them access to the most renowned brands across apparel, home and footwear space, among others. Recently, the company unveiled that one of America’s iconic footwear brand — Cole Haan — is available across 200 Kohl’s stores. Also, consumers can purchase the collection online at Kohls.com. The collection is curated keeping in mind consumer’s needs for versatile apparel as well as footwear for an active and casual lifestyle. The addition of Cole Haan to Kohl’s existing portfolio of solid national footwear brands like Vans, Converse, NIKE NKE , Under Armour UAA and adidas ADDYY among others bodes well.



In March 2021, Kohl’s announced that — FLX — its first private label, specialty athleisure brand is available in more than 300 Kohl’s stores. Also, this sustainably-focused brand that features both women’s and men’s apparel, is available on Kohls.com. Certainly, the launch of FLX is in sync with the company’s new strategic framework that is designed to make Kohl’s the most trusted retailer of choice for active and casual lifestyle.



In order to attract millennials and bolster its active and outdoor business, Kohl's partnered with Eddie Bauer in February 2021. The company will launch high-quality Eddie Bauer outdoor performance outerwear and apparel across hundreds of its stores nationwide as well as online in fall 2021. Again, Eddie Bauer will become part of Kohl’s portfolio.



All said, we believe that the association with TOMMY HILFIGER brand is another step toward solidifying Kohl’sproduct portfolio. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 25.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rally of 29.4%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NIKE, Inc. (NKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kohls Corporation (KSS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Adidas AG (ADDYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.