Kohl's (KSS) to Offer Eddie Bauer Outdoor Apparel in Fall 2021

In order to attract millennials and bolster its active and outdoor business, Kohl's Corporation KSS has partnered with Eddie Bauer. The company will launch high quality Eddie Bauer outdoor performance outerwear and apparel across hundreds of its stores nationwide and online in Fall 2021. This collaboration will also expand Eddie Bauer’s reach to more communities and increase accessibility.



Markedly, Eddie Bauer’s premium-quality merchandise will be available in as many as 500 outlets that will display a wide range of women’s, men’s and kids apparel from seasonal selections along with the core assortment of year-round products. Additionally, a wider assortment of Eddie Bauer favorites comprising down jackets and parkas, performance bottoms, fleece, flannel, sleepwear, and more will also be made available on the company’s website.



Eddie Bauer will become part of Kohl’s portfolio of active brands that includes Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Champion and Columbia. The Wisconsin-based company also informed that it will introduce a new private label, specialty athleisure brand FLX in March. Meanwhile, Kohl’s has been steadily increasing its portfolio of new national brands that includes Lands’ End, TOMS and Cole Haan. These initiatives are part of the company’s effort to increase the Active category to at least 30% of its business from 20%.





Last week, Kohl's provided an update on its fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 performance. Management pointed that the company’s sales trend has been improving. Preliminary results for the final quarter showcased a decline of approximately 10% in total revenues. Nonetheless, we note that the rate of decline has decelerated sharply from 14%, 23.1% and 40.6% witnessed in the third, second and first quarter, respectively.



Stellar digital sales added gleam to the fourth-quarter performance. Impressively, digital sales surged more than 20%, and accounted for over 40% of net sales. Well comparable sales fell 11% in the quarter but improved sequentially for the third straight quarter.



As a result, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company envisions fourth-quarter earnings in the band of $1.00-$1.05 per share. This reflects a meaningful improvement on a sequential basis. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent in the third quarter. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings currently stands at 93 cents, and is likely to witness upward revision in the coming days.



The aforementioned preliminary results indicate stronger-than-anticipated gross margin rate and effective SG&A expense management. Better inventory management and optimization in promotional strategies benefited gross margin. Again, lower store, marketing and technology expenses resulted in SG&A expense reduction.



Notably, shares of Kohl's have surged 95.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rally of 92.3%.

