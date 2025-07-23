Kohl's (KSS) Surges 37.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Kohl's KSS shares rallied 37.6% in the last trading session to close at $14.34. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 28.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Kohl's shares have been gaining on the optimism surrounding its effective inventory and expense management. Focus on key growth categories like Sephora, home decor, and impulse items, along with enhanced customer experience initiatives, are contributing to KSS’s success.

This department store operator is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -44.1%. Revenues are expected to be $3.48 billion, down 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Kohl's, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KSS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Kohl's is part of the Zacks Retail - Regional Department Stores industry. Dillard's DDS, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.3% higher at $484.52. DDS has returned 15.2% in the past month.

For Dillard's, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $3.47. This represents a change of -24.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Dillard's currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

