Kohl's (KSS) Strategic Efforts & Sephora Tieup Aid Growth

Kohl's Corporation KSS is benefiting well from its strategic efforts. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company announced some key priorities to drive top- and bottom-line growth. Also, the company’s solid partnership with Sephora bodes well.

Strategic Efforts: Key Factors

Kohl’s will be focusing on four key priorities in 2023 that will drive overall sales and profitability. These priorities include enhancing the customer experience, accelerating and simplifying its value strategies, managing inventory and expenses with discipline and strengthening its balance sheet. Management expects that successful execution across these priorities will unlock considerable long-term shareholder value.



To enhance its customer experience, Kohl’s is focusing on creating an exciting in-store experience, customer gifting and driving digital growth. It is also focusing on expanding and growing Sephora. To accelerate and streamline its value strategies, which is the company’s second priority, management is focusing on simplified pricing and greater consistency in its marketing efforts.



Other priorities include focusing on inventory control process, efficient marketing and planning inventory down in mid-single digits to increase its ability to chase demand. Also, to strengthen its balance sheet, management is enhancing its liquidity position and flexibility by reducing debt and capital spends.



Given its focus on key priorities, management expects 2023 operating margin of approximately 4.0%, up from 1.4% recorded in the year-ago period. Additionally, it projects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the $2.10-$2.70 range. The company incurred a loss of 15 cents per share in the year-ago period. Management also emphasized its long-term goals, which included a leverage target of 2.5X, low-single-digit sales growth, operating margin in the range of 7-8% and mid-to-high-single digit EPS growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Else is Driving Growth

Kohl’s is committed to strengthening ties with its strategic partners. Moving on these lines, the company announced plans to add 250 more Sephora locations at its stores in 2023. The said expansion will bring the total Sephora in-store footprint to Kohl’s 850 locations, in line with the initial goal of the Sephora at Kohl’s partnership.



The expansion helps Kohl’s enhance customer experience and deliver prestige beauty to its customers. The company highlighted that beauty brands presently found in Sephora at Kohl’s are witnessing gains from higher reach and a new customer base.



Management looks to expand Sephora at Kohl’s to all its 1,100-plus locations. In this regard, the company will open 50 smaller format Sephora stores by the end of the year. The remaining shops are likely to be rolled out by 2025.



We note that Sephora and Kohl’s partnership has been benefiting both parties. Management expects Sephora at Kohl’s to generate $2 billion in annual sales by 2025. The company highlighted that approximately 8 million Kohl’s customers bought beauty products at Sephora at Kohl’s and almost 50% of Sephora at Kohl’s baskets had additional category purchased during 2022.



In the fourth quarter of 2022, Kohl’s total beauty sales jumped 90%. The company saw high-single-digit percentage comparable beauty sales growth across 200 Sephora shops that started operations in 2021. Management witnessed better-than-expected beauty sales across 400 shops that started in 2022 along with persistent strong digital sales rise on Kohls.com.

Wrapping Up

Kohl’s experienced a tough macroeconomic environment in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. Management stated that rising inflationary pressure continued to hamper consumer spending and business. These headwinds affected the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results wherein both the top and bottom lines declined year over year.



However, the benefits mentioned above will most likely assist Kohl in overcoming such obstacles.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have decreased 9.8% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 1.6%.

3 Key Picks

Some top-ranked stocks are Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW, Ulta Beauty ULTA and DICK'S Sporting DKS.



BBW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.4%, on average. Build-A-Bear Workshop currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshops’ current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.2% and 12.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Ulta Beauty is a leading beauty retailer in the United States. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 8.5% and 5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported numbers.



DICK'S Sporting, operates as a major omni-channel sporting goods retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. DKS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DICK’S Sporting’s’ current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 3% and 12%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.