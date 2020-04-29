Kohl's (KSS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kohl's (KSS) closed the most recent trading day at $19.78, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.66% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 35.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 16.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.74%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KSS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.20, down 296.72% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.24 billion, down 20.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $18.20 billion, which would represent changes of -74.07% and -8.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KSS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 52.34% lower within the past month. KSS is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, KSS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.79, so we one might conclude that KSS is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that KSS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

