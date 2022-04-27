Kohl's (KSS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kohl's (KSS) closed the most recent trading day at $58.51, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had lost 5.06% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Kohl's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, down 24.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.96 billion, up 1.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.20 per share and revenue of $19.92 billion, which would represent changes of -1.77% and +2.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kohl's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kohl's currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Kohl's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.19. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.19.

It is also worth noting that KSS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KSS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KSS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.