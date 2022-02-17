Kohl's (KSS) Stock Moves -1.76%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kohl's (KSS) closed at $58.16, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 14.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kohl's as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, down 4.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.86 billion, up 11.68% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kohl's should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower within the past month. Kohl's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Kohl's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.77, so we one might conclude that Kohl's is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, KSS's PEG ratio is currently 1.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.