Kohl's (KSS) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

Kohl's (KSS) closed at $60.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 4.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kohl's as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kohl's is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.96 billion, up 1.83% from the prior-year quarter.

KSS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $19.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.32% and +2.51%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kohl's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.66% higher. Kohl's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kohl's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.58, so we one might conclude that Kohl's is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that KSS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KSS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.