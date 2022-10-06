Kohl's (KSS) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

Kohl's (KSS) closed the most recent trading day at $27.35, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had lost 6.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Kohl's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Kohl's is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 69.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.22 billion, down 8.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.19 per share and revenue of $18.18 billion, which would represent changes of -56.48% and -6.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kohl's should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kohl's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Kohl's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.73.

Meanwhile, KSS's PEG ratio is currently 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Regional Department Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



