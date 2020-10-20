Kohl's (KSS) Solidifies Brand Assortment With Cole Haan Launch

Kohl's Corporation KSS has been committed to enhancing customers’ experience with its expanding assortment, effective loyalty program and focus on improving online shopping experience, among others. The company’s endeavors to strengthen assortment was again testified with the news that the Cole Haan brand will be hitting select Kohl's stores as well as online (Kohls.com) — starting spring 2021.



Kohl’s will include all categories of Cole Haan footwear — casual, dressy, sporty and seasonal — with greater emphasis on casual lifestyle options. The brand will include stylish options for men and women, with products ranging from lightweight Zerogrand oxfords to flexible knit sneakers as well as casual loafers. With its unique style and modern innovation, the iconic Cole Haan brand will be a valuable addition to Kohl’s assortment, which will hit 200 stores beginning spring 2021. Moreover, the Kohl’s.com online portal will have an expanded assortment of Cole Haan footwear.



This partnership with Cole Haan is likely to strengthen Kohl’s premium brand offerings, alongside enriching its active and casual lifestyle range of products. The brand will be an addition to the company’s robust portfolio of leading national brands like NIKE NKE, Under Armour UAA, adidas ADDYY, Carter’s, Levi’s and Columbia. Also, the recent launch of Lands’ End and Toms shoes (this fall) fortified Kohl’s product portfolio.



Certainly, Kohl’s, which has long been focused on evolving its assortment, is a popular shopping destination for customers as it offers them access to the most renowned brands across apparel, home and footwear space, among others. In fact, making efforts to enrich customers’ experience has always been Kohl’s focal point.

Kohl’s Focused on Enhancing Customers’ Experience

Incidentally, last week itself, the company unveiled several plans to improve customer’s shopping experience by offering valuable holiday gifts on its online platform as well as in stores to make the most of the crucial holiday season. Notably, Kohl’s recently started offering holiday deals with WOW Deals. Further, the company plans to keep floating various deals and savings through December that includes a new Black Friday Week shopping experience to entice consumers.



Markedly, Kohl’s boasts an assortment of holiday gifts with leading national brands. Also, it offers an impressive collection from proprietary brands like Apt. 9, Sonoma Goods for Life and LC Lauren Conrad. Apart from these, the company has a number of new products under brands like Lands’ End, TOMS and Lauren Conrad Beauty. We note that it offers a wide range of items under the activewear, toys and homeware categories, among others. Further, Kohl’s is offering greater value to its shoppers through Kohl’s Rewards, Kohl’s Card and Kohl’s Cash this holiday season.



Notably, Kohl’s has put into effect a number of safety measures in its stores in view of the pandemic. These include proper face covering for customers and associates, practicing social-distancing protocols and implementing contactless payment options. With regard to the growing preference for online shopping, the company’s recently redesigned Kohls.com with easier access and greater engaging content bodes well. Apart from this, the company is offering various contactless delivery options like Drive Up and In-Store Pick Up services during the holiday season. Consumers can opt for Buy Online, Pick Up in Store or Ship to Store options for safe and seamless deliveries amid the pandemic.



Kohl’s constant efforts to expand assortment and strengthen the customer base are likely to aid growth. Markedly, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 17.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 29.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

