Kohl's (KSS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.95, changing hands as low as $25.82 per share. Kohl's Corp. shares are currently trading off about 10% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KSS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.887 per share, with $35.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.