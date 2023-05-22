Kohl's (KSS) Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What Should You Know?

Kohl's Corporation KSS is likely to register a top-and-bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3,519 million, suggesting a decrease of 5.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has moved from a loss of 43 cents to a loss of 44 cents per share in the past seven days. The projection indicates a significant deterioration from earnings of 11 cents reported in the year-ago period quarter. Kohl's has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 105.8%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Kohl's experienced a tough macroeconomic environment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Rising inflationary pressure continued to hamper consumer spending and business. Management saw middle-income customers buy lesser products per trip and switch to value-oriented private brands.



Due to the recent volatile business trends and major macroeconomic headwinds, management gave weak net sales guidance for fiscal 2023, wherein it expects a net sales decline of 2-4%. This also raises concerns for the quarter under review. Apart from this, product cost inflation and a rise in SG&A expenses might have weighed on margins.



However, a focus on enhancing customer experience, accelerating and simplifying value strategies, managing inventory and expenses with discipline and a strengthening balance sheet bodes well. Kohl’s has also been benefiting from its commitment to growing its store portfolio and accelerating digital business growth.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Kohl's this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Kohl's has an Earnings ESP of -8.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

