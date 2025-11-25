Kohl's (KSS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Kohl's (KSS) reported $3.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19, the EPS surprise was +152.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of stores - Total : 1,153 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,153.

: 1,153 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,153. Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail) : -1.7% versus -4.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -1.7% versus -4.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Net sales : $3.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

: $3.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%. Revenue- Other revenue: $168 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $166.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.

Here is how Kohl's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Kohl's here>>>

Shares of Kohl's have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.