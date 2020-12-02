Kohl's (KSS) Rallies on Plans to Open In-Store Sephora Shops

Kohl's Corporation KSS is on track to build a significant size beauty business as a part of its recently-unveiled strategic framework. Evidently, the company announced a long-term strategic partnership with Sephora to create a new era of elevated Beauty at Kohl's. Management reached a deal to open Sephora shops inside Kohl’s stores. These shops, which will be designed within a 2,500 square foot space, will be prominently situated at the front of the Kohl’s store.



Following this announcement, shares of Kohl's rallied 13.4% during the trading session on Dec 1. Notably, shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 59.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 35.6%.



Kohl's, which shares space with Macy’s M, plans to open 200 Sephora locations during fall 2021. Also, the company’s online beauty selection on Kohls.com will change to exclusively feature an extensive collection of Sephora's prestige product offerings during the same time. By 2023, Kohl's expects to expand Sephora shops to at least 850. The expansion will offer a larger footprint and greater customer reach among others. The introduction of Sephora at Kohl’s shops will replace the latter’s existing in-store beauty offerings. Also, the presence of these newly-introduced products at the front of Kohl’s store will give maximum exposure for Sephora’s brand partners.





Sephora will provide customers with its distinctive range of makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands at Kohl’s. These stores will also provide Sephora’s innovations in clean beauty and self-care. Moreover, Sephora’s high-touch customer engagement will consist of testing and discovery zones to enhance customers’ shopping experience. Apart from these, Sephora-trained Beauty Advisors will be appointed in store locations at Kohl’s to deliver excellent consultations to customers.



Also, customers who shop at Kohl's and Kohls.com for the products will be entitled to Sephora’s Beauty Insider rewards benefits. Additionally, Kohl's will offer convenient services like in-store returns, store pick-up and curbside pick-up for such purchases. Further, Sephora.com and Kohls.com will integrate their e-commerce experiences to enhance services.



We note that Sephora is the largest specialty beauty retailer globally with its cutting-edge assortment of more than 100 beauty brands and emerging categories like clean beauty. The abovementioned partnership brings Sephora products to Kohl’s existing consumer base of 65 million. Clearly, Kohl’s expansive customer reach and omnichannel presence combined with Sephora's prestige service, product selection and remarkable experience in the beauty space bodes well for their partnership.

