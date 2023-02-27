Kohl's (KSS) Queued for Q4 Earnings: Things to Consider

Kohl's Corporation KSS is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Mar 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, suggesting a drop of 4.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 sales is pegged at $18.3 million, indicating a decline of 5.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kohl's quarterly earnings has moved down by a couple of cents in the past seven days to $1.03 per share, indicating a decline of 53.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company’s consensus mark for the fiscal 2022 bottom line is pegged at $3.04 per share, projecting a 58.5% decrease from the year-ago period’s level.



The branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products retailer has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average. Kohl's delivered an earnings surprise of 1.2% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Kohl's has been battling a tough macroeconomic landscape for a while now. In this regard, the company is witnessing rising inflationary pressure, which continues to hamper consumer spending and the business owing to exposure to discretionary categories like apparel and home goods. Higher freight expenses, product cost inflation and more promotional activities have been putting pressure on the company’s margin. In addition, escalated selling, general and administrative expenses are a concern. The persistence of such hurdles might have hurt the company’s performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.



That said, Kohl’s has been focused on growing its store portfolio and accelerating digital business growth. Management is on track to strengthen its partnership with Sephora, which is helping Kohl’s transform into a leading beauty destination.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Kohl's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Kohl's currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -5.37%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right elements to beat on earnings this time around.



Casey's General Stores CASY has an Earnings ESP of +14.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.67 suggests a decrease of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Casey's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.52 billion, indicating an increase of 15.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.16% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $1.23 suggests an increase of 18.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Ross Stores’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.13 billion, which suggests a rise of 2.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ROST delivered an earnings beat of 10.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company will likely register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $3.06 suggests an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests a rise of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



