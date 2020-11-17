Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y

Kohl's Corporation KSS posted third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declining year over year. Moreover, the company’s bottom line was significantly lower than the year-ago quarter’s levels. However, the metric came ahead of the consensus mark.



The company highlighted that it saw significant improvement in sales and profit on a sequential basis in the fiscal third quarter. Moreover, online sales remained strong during the quarter. Also, management repaid its full revolver credit.



Kohl's is optimistic about its performance and strength in its omichannel capabilities during the holiday season. Also, management plans to reinstate a dividend during the first half of 2021.

Q3 in Details

Kohl's posted adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 43 cents per share. However, the figure was significantly lower than adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues came in at $3,979 million, down 14% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Also, the metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,056.6 million. Net sales have declined 13.3% in the quarter.



Gross margin contracted 48 basis points to 35.8% in the quarter under review from 36.3% in the year-ago quarter. Notably, SG&A expenses declined 8.2% year over year to $1,302 million. However, as a percentage of total revenues, SG&A expenses increased to 32.7% in the quarter from 30.7% in the prior-year quarter. The company reported operating income of $22 million compared with $204 million posted in the prior-year quarter.

Other Financial Details

Kohl’s ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,939 million, long-term debt of $2,450 million and shareholders’ equity of $4,838 million. The company generated net cash from operating activities of $910 million during nine months ended Oct 31.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 30.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 24.3%.

