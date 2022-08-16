Kohl's (KSS) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Things to Keep in Mind

Kohl's Corporation KSS is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Aug 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4,073 million, suggesting a drop of 8.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kohl's quarterly earnings has moved down by 16.3% in the last 30 days to $1.08 per share. The projection indicates a decline of 56.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.3%, on average. Kohl's delivered a negative earnings surprise of 85.3% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Kohl's has been battling increased freight and product cost inflation for a while now. In a recent press release, management highlighted that it is witnessing soft consumer spending patterns owing to escalated inflationary pressure. Incidentally, the company anticipates a fiscal second-quarter net sales decline of high-single digits.



Apart from this, Kohl's has been grappling with escalated selling, general & administrative expenses (SG&A) for a while now. In its lastearnings call management highlighted that it expects SG&A costs to remain high by mid-to-high single digits in the to-be-reported quarter. That said, the company’s focus on optimizing its store portfolio and accelerating digital business growth is aiding growth. Also, the strength of its strategic partnerships is noteworthy.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Kohl's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Kohl's has an Earnings ESP of +8.37% and carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has risen by a couple of cents over the past 30 days to $2.92 per share. The consensus mark for DG’s earnings per share suggests 8.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dollar General’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.38 billion, which suggests a rise of 8.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DG delivered an earnings beat of 2.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ollie's Bargain OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.06% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 33 cents suggests a decline from 52 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Ollie's Bargain’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $457.5 million, indicating an increase of 10% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Children's Place PLCE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 97 cents suggests a decline of 43.3% from the year-ago quarter.



The Children's Place's top line is expected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $395.6 million, which indicates a decline of 4.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. PLCE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average.



