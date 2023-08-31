Kohl`s (KSS) Price Target Increased by 12.11% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS) has been revised to 27.54 / share. This is an increase of 12.11% from the prior estimate of 24.56 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.61% from the latest reported closing price of 26.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl`s. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSS is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.67% to 124,036K shares. The put/call ratio of KSS is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,191K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,463K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 121.44% over the last quarter.

Macellum Advisors holds 5,470K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,385K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,308K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 2.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,456K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,411K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 8.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,359K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,408K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Kohl`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kohl's Corporation is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in its stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness.

