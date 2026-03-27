Kohl's (KSS) Price Target Decreased by 18.05% to 17.78

The average one-year price target for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has been revised to $17.78 / share. This is a decrease of 18.05% from the prior estimate of $21.69 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $40.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.59% from the latest reported closing price of $12.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl's. This is an decrease of 207 owner(s) or 32.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSS is 0.05%, an increase of 20.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 120,452K shares. The put/call ratio of KSS is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 5,370K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,042K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 39.69% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,214K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares , representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 25.33% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,146K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031K shares , representing an increase of 35.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 112.97% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 3,084K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,858K shares , representing a decrease of 25.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 68.89% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,897K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 28.33% over the last quarter.

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