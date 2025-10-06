Is Kohl's (KSS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Kohl's (KSS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kohl's is one of 196 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kohl's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KSS' full-year earnings has moved 78.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KSS has returned 20.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 8.1% on average. This means that Kohl's is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TJX (TJX). The stock has returned 17% year-to-date.

For TJX, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Kohl's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.7% so far this year, so KSS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, TJX falls under the Retail - Discount Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.9%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Kohl's and TJX as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

