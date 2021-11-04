Kohl's (KSS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kohl's (KSS) closed the most recent trading day at $56.87, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 23.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KSS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 18, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 6300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.47 billion, up 12.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $19.52 billion, which would represent changes of +598.35% and +22.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KSS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KSS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, KSS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.37.

Meanwhile, KSS's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.