Kohl's (KSS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kohl's (KSS) closed at $61.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 9.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kohl's as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Kohl's is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.98 billion, up 2.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $19.59 billion, which would represent changes of -2.32% and +0.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kohl's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.66% higher. Kohl's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kohl's has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.54 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.54.

Also, we should mention that KSS has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

