Kohl's (KSS) On Track to Review Multiple Takeover Bids

Kohl's Corporation KSS unveiled that its board of directors is reviewing a number of preliminary takeover offers from buyers. The leading omnichannel retailer highlighted that the received proposals are non-binding and without committed financing. The company has authorized Goldman Sachs to coordinate with select bidders to assist in further due diligence.



Kohl’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of KSS have rallied 25.6% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.6%.



What Else Should You Know?

Kohl’s is focused on undertaking prudent partnerships to drive growth. The company's solid partnership with Sephora to create a new era of elevated Beauty at Kohl's, is noteworthy.In February 2022, the company unveiled plans to add another 400 Sephora at Kohl’s shops after seeing the success in the first 200 stores. This takes the total of Sephora at Kohl’s locations to 600, which keeps the alliance between the two companies on track to achieving their goal of 850 stores by 2023. This is likely to enhance customers’ experiences at Kohl’s stores. Apart from this, Sephora at Kohl’s announced plans to add six new prestige beauty brands to its wide product range this spring season. These brands, which include Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa, will bolster Sephora at Kohl’s existing solid portfolio that comprises renowned brands like Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection.



The company has been benefiting from the rollout of Amazon’s AMZN Amazon returns program nationwide. Per this program, Kohl’s stores accept free, unpackaged and easy returns for customers of Amazon. The company is impressed with the performance of AMZN’s Amazon returns program. One of the prime objectives of this program is to convert more customers into loyal Kohl’s shoppers.



To improve online offerings, KSS has been expanding its e-commerce fulfillment centers andstrengthening in-store pickups. The company’s Buy Online, Pickup In Store, Buy Online Ship to Store, curbside pickup and Amazon Returns initiatives are noteworthy. Other efforts to bolster digital sales include Smart Cart, Your Price and personalized search.

2 Retail Stocks to Bet on

Here are some better-ranked stocks — Dillard's, Inc. DDS and Target Corporation TGT.



Dillard's, a retail department stores operator, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Dillard's has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 294.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dillard's current financial year sales suggests growth of 4.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Shares of DDS have rallied 16.5% so far this year.



Target, a general merchandise retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. TGT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.3%, on average. Shares of TGT have declined 3.6% so far this year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial year sales suggests growth of 3.5% from the year-ago period’s levels.

