Kohl's (KSS) Offers Cole Haan Footwear, Boosts Active Category

Kohl’s Corporation KSS is committed towards its new strategy to become a retail destination for the active and casual lifestyle. Keeping along these lines, the company stated that one of America’s iconic footwear brand — Cole Haan — is available across 200 Kohl’s stores. Also, consumers can purchase the collection online at Kohls.com.



We note that the Cole Haan’s footwear offerings at Kohl’s include leather loafers, sneakers as well as its proprietary Stitchlite oxfords for both men and women. Along with this, the collection features seasonal trends like platform sandals and weather-proof boots. The collection is curated keeping in mind consumer’s needs for versatile apparel and footwear for an active and casual lifestyle. The addition of Cole Haan to Kohl’s existing portfolio of solid national footwear brands like Vans, TOMS, Converse, Nike NKE, Under Armour UAA and adidas ADDYY among others bodes well.

Focus on Growing Active Category

Kohl’s, which is focused on evolving its assortment, is a popular shopping destination for customers. It offers them access to the most renowned brands across apparel, home and footwear space, among others. The company is keen on growing its active business and enhancing brand portfolio to meet consumers’ evolving tastes. Recently, management announced that — FLX — its first private label, specialty athleisure brand is available in more than 300 Kohl’s stores. Also, this sustainably-focused brand that features both women’s and men’s apparel, is available on Kohls.com. Certainly, the launch of FLX is in sync with the company’s new strategic framework that is designed to make Kohl’s the most trusted retailer of choice for active and casual lifestyle.



In order to attract millennials and bolster its active and outdoor business, Kohl's had partnered with Eddie Bauer in February. The company will launch high-quality Eddie Bauer outdoor performance outerwear and apparel across hundreds of its stores nationwide as well as online in Fall 2021. Again, Eddie Bauer will become part of Kohl’s portfolio of solid active brands.



Certainly, Kohl’s is on track to grow its active category from 20% to at least 30% of its business. Well, strength in the company’s core national brands; increased dedicated space in stores; expanding outdoor via the aforementioned prudent alliances are impressive steps in this direction. During its last earnings call, management highlighted that it anticipates increasing space in the active category by at least 20% in 2021.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 42.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 34.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

