Kohl's (KSS) Makes Back-To-School Shopping Convenient

Kohl's Corporation KSS is the perfect destination this back-to-school season, as it is committed to offering a convenient customer shopping experience with great deals in 1,100 plus stores throughout the country as well as on Kohls.com.



The leading omnichannel retailer is providing style-forward products at a great value with Kohl’s Card, Kohl’s Cash and Kohl’s Rewards program during the back-to-school season and otherwise.



With its Kohl’s Rewards program, registered customers earn 5% Kohl’s Rewards on every purchase as well as personalized deals and perks all around the year. Further, customers who shop during Kohl’s Cash earns period get $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. Shoppers can redeem these Kohl’s Cash coupons during redeem periods on valid items. Furthermore, shoppers can avail additional savings by using the Kohl’s Card all around the year. The company will also participate in sales tax holiday events for eligible items.

Robust Assortments

Kohl’s is offering top brands for everyday style with versatile basics and on-trend styles of apparel and accessories. Shoppers can find brands like Jumping Beans, SO, Little Co. by Lauren Conrad and Sonoma Goods for Life at great prices. The company is also offering trending styles, including nostalgic graphic tees, utility cargo bottoms and platform shoes. Kohl’s also offers essentials like bath, bedding and storage to help college students furnish their dorm.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Focus on Enriching Consumers’ Experience

The company is leaving no stone unturned to enhance consumers’ experience through easy and convenient methods, not only in this back-to-school season but throughout the year. Customers can shop for the company’s back-to-school assortments page on Kohls.com to make shopping seamless during this season. Kohl’s App’s option to scan and keep Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash coupons and savings offers make shopping on the go easy for customers.



Certainly, a wide range of product portfolio along with Kohl’s great deals and shopping conveniences makes it an unmatched destination to shop, in stores and online.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 10.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.3% growth.

Eye These Solid Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, Urban Outfitters URBN and Tapestry TPR.



Abercrombie & Fitch, a leading casual apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.4% and 732%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. ANF delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 480.6%.



Urban Outfitters, a sporting goods retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%.



The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.1% and 57.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



Tapestry, a designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The expected EPS growth rate of the company for three to five years is 12.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 0.3% and 11.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. TPR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.

