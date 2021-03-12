Kohl's (KSS) Launches FLX Products in Over 300 Stores & Online

Kohl’s Corporation KSS has been keen on growing its Active business and enhancing brand portfolio to meet consumers’ evolving tastes. The company took another step in this direction when it announced that — FLX — its first private label, specialty athleisure brand is now available in more than 300 Kohl’s stores. Also, this sustainably-focused brand that features both women’s and men’s apparel, is available on Kohls.com



The FLX assortment features both core products along with a rotation of seasonally relevant items. Notably, FLX is designed keeping in mind themes of active and outdoor, urban and commuter as well as travel and leisure styles. The collection includes active and casual items like leggings, joggers, tees, and sweatshirts in plus, big and tall sizes. Also, it offers trendy commuter styles including dresses, button downs, blazers and jackets.



Moreover, FLX products are made using high-quality performance fabrics and functional detail like Affirmation and Ascent fabrics. These fabrics provide built in stretch and compression with performance wool blend. Talking about sustainability, the company sources materials like BCI cotton, recycled polyester and recycled nylon among others in a sustainable manner.





Certainly, the launch of FLX is in tandem with the company’s new strategic framework that is designed to make Kohl’s the most trusted retailer of choice for active and casual lifestyle. To this end, management is on track to grow the company’s Active category from 20% to at least 30% of its business. The introduction of FLX to Kohl’s existing private and national brand portfolio, which includes active and outdoor brands like NIKE NKE, Under Armour UAA, adidas, Champion and Columbia among others, bodes well. Also, the company’s casual brand portfolio boasts brands like Lands’ End, Levi’s LEVI and Sonoma Goods for Life.



Kohl’s, which has long been focused on evolving its assortment, is a popular shopping destination for customers. It offers them access to the most renowned brands across apparel, home and footwear space, among others. Moreover, the company is undertaking strategic efforts to solidify its digital business, especially amid the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, digital sales soared more than 20% and contributed more than 40% to net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 55.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 59.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

