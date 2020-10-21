Kohl's (KSS) Introduces FLX's Products to Brand Assortment

To strengthen its brand portfolio, Kohl's Corporation KSS announced the launch of a new private label, specialty athleisure brand — FLX. Notably, FLX offers stylish active separates for both men and women that are made of high-quality performance fabrics and functional details. The collection will be available in select Kohl's stores as well as online on Kohls.com starting March next year.



Kohl’s will offer apparel including shorts, bottoms and tees from the FLX brand all through the next year from its launch. Along with this, the assortment will be updated seasonally to include key transitional products like jackets, fleece and layering pieces. The FLX collection, which is made using sustainable materials and methods, is available in plus and big & tall sizes. Well, Kohl’s latest launch of FLX collection is a step closer to enhancing its position in the growing active and casual apparel space.

Strong Focus on Active and Casual Apparel Categories

To keep up with the customers increasing interest in comfortable and casual lifestyle, Kohl’s has been augmenting its active and casual apparel categories. Recently, the company announced that Cole Haan brand will be hitting select Kohl's stores as well as online— starting spring 2021. This partnership with Cole Haan is likely to strengthen Kohl’s premium brand offerings, alongside enriching its active and casual lifestyle range of products.





Further, the company boosts a solid portfolio of active brands like adidas ADDYY, Tek Gear, Champion, NIKE NKE, Under Armour UAA. Also, casual brands including Croft & Barrow, Sonoma Goods for Life and Columbia are available at Kohl’s. Moreover, the company is committed to becoming size inclusive. In the beginning of 2020, Kohl’s launched Under Armour and Adidas Plus to expand its size offerings.



Notably, Kohl’s has grown its square footage of the area devoted to active business by 25% in nearly 160 stores. Also, the company has introduced adidas shop-in-shops in 175 stores across the nation. Apart from these, management is on track to enhance its causal brand category via new brand introductions like Lands’ End and Toms shoes.



Kohl’s, which has long been focused on evolving its assortment, is a popular shopping destination for customers. It offers them access to the most renowned brands across apparel, home and footwear space, among others. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 34.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 40.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

