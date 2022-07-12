Kohl's (KSS) Gears Up for Back-to-School Shopping Season

Kohl's Corporation KSS appears to be the perfect destination this back-to-school season, as it is committed to offering top brands, styles and everyday essentials at an amazing value. Moreover, the leading omnichannel retailer is introducing a new in-store and online experience — Discover @ Kohl’s. Management is committed to offering a convenient omnichannel shopping experience and providing products at a great value with Kohl’s Card, Kohl’s Cash and Kohl’s Rewards program during the back-to-school season and all year round.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Discover @ Kohl’s Looks Promising

Kohl’s is introducing Discover @ Kohl’s, a new experience that curates new and seasonally relevant brands across stores in 600 locations and on Kohls.com, just in time for the school year. Discover @ Kohl’s is curating several established, emerging and diverse-owned brands into various seasonal areas. Discover @ Kohl’s will feature Back to School, Get Outside, Fall Family Fun and For Women By Women, starting July through October. The company’s initial Discover @ Kohl’s experience reflects a designated back-to-school area, highlighting brands like Ivory Ella, Yoobi and Teleties that offer fun and unique products while incorporating a give-back purpose.

Focus on Enriching Consumers’ Experience

Kohl’s is offering a different mix of national and private brands that provide fashion-forward items at every price to become the perfect shopping destination this back-to-school season. The company’s unique offerings range from oversized sweatshirts and graphic tees to high-top sneakers and ’90s baggy jeans. Kohl’s also provides a wide selection of stylish and functional backpacks. Management is partnering with Billy Footwear to expand Kohl’s footwear portfolio. Billy Footwear offers functional, fashionable and inclusive shoes. Apart from this, Kohl’s is offering gender-neutral collections for kids, via private label brands like Jumping Beans, Sonoma Goods for Life and Tek Gearto fuel inclusivity and representation. Customers can shop from a wide assortment without burning a hole in their pockets. In this regard, it offers Kohl’s Card, Kohl’s Cash and the recently enhanced Kohl’s Rewards program.



The company is leaving no stone unturned to enhance consumers’ experience through easy and convenient methods during this back-to-school season and throughout the year. The company provides digital conveniences on Kohls.com through which customers can browse the customized back-to-school page online to check out the curated selection of top product categories. Further, Kohl’s App has options to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash and savings offers while quickly redeeming Kohl’s Rewards in the mobile wallet for convenient access at checkout.



All said, a solid product portfolio coupled with Kohl’s value and shopping conveniences makes it an unmatched destination to shop in stores and online.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have slumped 52% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 38.1% decline.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3 Solid Retail Picks

Here are some better-ranked stocks — Dollar Tree DLTR, Macy's, Inc. M and Kroger Co. KR.



Dollar Tree, a discount variety retail store operator, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DLTR has an expected EPS growth rate of 15.5% for three to five years.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s current financial year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 6.7% and 40.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period. DLTR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.1%, on average.



Macy's, which is an omnichannel retail organization, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 198%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Macy's current financial-year sales suggests growth of 0.7% from the year-ago period. M has an expected EPS growth rate of 12% for three to five years.



Kroger, a renowned grocery retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #2. Kroger has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.3%, on average. KR has an expected EPS growth rate of 11.3% for three to five years.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 6.7% and 6.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.