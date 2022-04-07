Kohl's (KSS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kohl's (KSS) closed at $58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 7.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.69%.

Kohl's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, down 24.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.96 billion, up 1.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $19.92 billion, which would represent changes of -2.32% and +2.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kohl's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.54% higher. Kohl's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kohl's has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.1 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.1, so we one might conclude that Kohl's is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KSS has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KSS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

