Kohl's (KSS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kohl's (KSS) closed at $49.64, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had gained 4.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KSS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KSS is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.64 billion, up 0.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.23 per share and revenue of $19.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.61% and -1.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KSS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KSS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, KSS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.4. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.4.

It is also worth noting that KSS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Regional Department Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 253, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

