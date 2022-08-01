Kohl's (KSS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kohl's (KSS) closed the most recent trading day at $29.49, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 1.6% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kohl's as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, down 51.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.06 billion, down 8.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.72 per share and revenue of $18.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -35.61% and -5.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kohl's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.95% lower within the past month. Kohl's is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kohl's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.18. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.18.

Also, we should mention that KSS has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

