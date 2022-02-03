Kohl's (KSS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kohl's (KSS) closed the most recent trading day at $58.58, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had gained 19.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kohl's as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, down 4.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.86 billion, up 11.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kohl's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.86% lower. Kohl's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kohl's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.59, which means Kohl's is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that KSS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Regional Department Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

