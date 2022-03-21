Kohl's (KSS) Extended Deal With Capital One to Fuel Growth

Kohl's Corporation KSS unveiled the multi-year extension of its credit card program deal with Capital One, National Association, which is a subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corporation COF. This marks the second agreement extension for both the companies, with the latest one in 2014. This extension will help Kohl’s and Capital One Financial’s Capital One, National Association to strengthen their ties and offer solid experiences and products to the former’s customers.



Kohl’s Focuses on Enriching Customer Service

Kohl’s private label credit card program, Kohl’s Card, provides customers with access to unique offers, savings and online payment options. This agreement will help the company enhance this program, thereby underscoring its focus on enriching services to customers. Both the contract parties have also agreed to a co-branded card product, which will be piloted as early as 2023.



Kohl’s loyalty products include its Kohl's Card, Kohl's Rewards and the retailer’s iconic Kohl's Cash coupons. KSS recently revealed its intentions to roll out improved rewards for holders of Kohl’s Card this spring. Apart from this, Kohl’s is also renowned for its other prudent partnerships, which have been working well for this Wisconsin-based company.



The company has been benefiting from the rollout of Amazon’s AMZN Amazon returns program nationwide. Per this program, Kohl’s stores accept free, unpackaged and easy returns for customers of Amazon. The company is impressed with the performance of AMZN’s Amazon returns program. One of the prime objectives of this program is to convert more customers into loyal Kohl’s shoppers.



Kohl’s solid partnership with Sephora to create a new era of elevated Beauty at Kohl's is also noteworthy. Recently, Kohl's unveiled plans to add another 400 Sephora at Kohl’s shops after seeing the success in the first 200 stores. This takes the total of Sephora at Kohl’s locations to 600, which keeps the alliance between the two companies on track to achieve their goal of 850 stores by 2023. This is likely to further enhance customers’ experiences at Kohl’s stores.



Coming back to Kohl’s, the abovementioned deal extension with Capital One Financial’s Capital One, National Association is likely to benefit both the companies and solidify their ties, which were initiated back in 2011.

