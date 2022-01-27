Kohl's (KSS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Kohl's (KSS) closed at $59.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had gained 20.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 12.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Kohl's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Kohl's is projected to report earnings of $2.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.86 billion, up 11.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $19.79 billion, which would represent changes of +702.48% and +24.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kohl's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Kohl's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kohl's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.12.

Meanwhile, KSS's PEG ratio is currently 1.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Regional Department Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.