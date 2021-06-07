Kohl's (KSS) Benefits From Strategic Framework & Digital Growth

Kohl’s Corporation KSS looks well placed, courtesy of strength in its strategic framework introduced in October 2020. Moreover, the company is benefiting from focus on its e-commerce operations and prudent partnerships.



These upsides were reflected in the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the consensus mark as well as rising year over year. Moreover, management expects net sales to grow in mid-to-high teens percentage rate in fiscal 2021. Further, Kohl’s envisions earnings per share in the range of $3.80-$4.20, excluding non-recurring charges in fiscal 2021. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2021 earnings is currently pegged at $3.77 per share.

Strategic Efforts Drive Growth

Kohl’s is committed toward its strategic framework that focuses on four key areas — driving top-line growth, expanding operating margin, implementing disciplined capital management and undertaking an agile accountable and inclusive culture. Under its driving top-line growth initiative, the company intends to become the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Also, it expects to reignite growth in women’s business and build a significant size beauty business. This is likely to be aided by the recent alliance with Sephora. Further, Kohl’s is on track to grow its Active category from 20% to at least 30% of its business. In this regard, the company is on track to increase dedicated space and store, widen its product assortment along with capitalizing on whitespace opportunities in athleisure as well as in inclusive sizing.

Apart from these, Kohl’s is undertaking strategic efforts to solidify its omnichannel business, with its investments yielding solid results. Moving on, the company intends to achieve its operating margin goal of 7-8% by 2023 through modest level of growth, ongoing transformational margin initiatives and focus on operational excellence. Kohl’s expects to achieve this target via gross margin as well as selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses efficiency. Finally, Kohl’s is committed toward disciplined capital management by maintaining investment grade rating, generating robust cash flows and returning wealth to shareholders.

What Else is Driving Growth?

Kohl’s is benefiting from its growing digital business, especially amid pandemic-led customers’ increased shift to online shopping. During fiscal first quarter, digital sales increased 14% year over year and surged more than 40% from 2019 levels. Given the need of the hour, management has been ramping up digital marketing and enhancing its website to meet customers’ demand. We note that the company’s solid endeavors to boost mobile traffic have augmented the adoption of the Kohl app, making it a vital constituent of online sales. To improve online offerings, Kohl’s has been expanding its e-commerce fulfillment centers along with strengthening in-store pickups. The company’s Buy Online, Pickup In Store; Buy Online Ship to Store; curbside pickup and Amazon Returns initiatives are noteworthy.



Incidentally, Kohl’s has been strengthening its ties with retail giant Amazon AMZN to drive traffic. According to this program, Kohl’s stores accept free, unpackaged and easy returns for customers of Amazon. The company is impressed with the performance of the Amazon Returns program. One of the prime objectives of this program is to convert more customers as loyal Kohl’s shoppers. Further, the company's recent solid partnership with Sephora to create a new era of elevated Beauty at Kohl's, bodes well. Management plans to open 200 Sephora at Kohl's stores during 2021. Also, the company’s online beauty selection on Kohls.com will exclusively feature an extensive collection of Sephora's prestige product offerings beginning Aug 1, 2021.

Wrapping Up

During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Kohl’s SG&A expenses increased 9.8% year over year to $1,170 million. In fact, management expects SG&A expenses to grow sequentially in the fiscal second quarter. The downside is likely to be caused by higher investments in the Sephora partnership launch as well as expenses related to its store refresh activity.



Nevertheless, we believe that the aforementioned upsides are likely to help this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company stay afloat amid such hurdle. Shares of Kohl’s have surged 85.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 108.6%.

