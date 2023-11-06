Kohl's (KSS) All Set for Black Friday, Unveils Early Deals

With Thanksgiving around the corner, US retailers are not leaving any stone unturned to make the most of Black Friday sales. Kohl’s Corp. KSS kickstarted its annual Black Friday Early Access event and revealed its plans for the Black Friday week. The Early Access event, which started on Nov 3 and will continue till Nov 9, is offering 50% off select toys and St. Nicholas Square holiday décor, and 30% off on select LEGO building sets (only for Nov 3-5). Also, customers can avail of Amazon Fire 7 Kids edition 16GB tablet at $54.99, boots for $29.99, women sweaters for $14.99, and Sephora eyeshadow singles and lipstick for $5, each.



The early access deals also include the opportunity to get an additional 15% off and earn $15 Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent on Nov 3 along with by $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent from Nov 3 to Nov 9. Also, customers will get free shipping for online orders worth more than $25 from Nov 3-9 and Nov 10-11.



Also, Kohl’s shoppers will have access to the Sephora’s holiday savings event through Nov 6, wherein beauty insiders are likely to receive 10-20% off at checkout, or by using code TIMETOSAVE online or 30% off Sephora Collection with coupon, or using code SCSAVE.



KSS’s Black Friday offer also comes with two Super Saturday events on Nov 11 and Nov 18 for select seasonal apparel and home products. It will also give an additional 20% off from Nov 10-8 and $10 off on a $25 purchase from Nov 10-11.



Apart from these, active and former military personnel, veterans, and their families with valid military IDs will receive 30% off on in-store purchases from Nov 10-12.



The company’s Black Friday Week deals include 70% off fine and silver jewelry, 50% off select toys, 50% off on Amazon Smart Home, 50% off on sleepwear, 40% off on Levi’s, and 25% off on Nike, adidas and Under Armour. Other notable deals include Amazon Fire TV Stick at $24.99 4K, Tek Gear Fleece at $12.99 and Sephora eye palettes at $6. All these products will be eligible for free shipping on orders of more than $25 till Nov 19-27.



Kohl’s limited-time Black Friday super deals will go start from Nov 23 online, and in store and online on Nov. 24. Offers will feature 60% on off Christmas trees and inflatables, 30% off on daily Sephora deals on select brands including Fenty makeup, Calvin Klein fragrance and more. Beats Studio buds will be available at $89.99, Amazon Kindle at $69.99, Sky Rider GPS Drone at $59.99, The Voice Champ Deluxe Karaoke Microphone Speaker at $19.99, SO & Sonoma Goods for Life 2-piece sleep sets for kids at $9.99 as well as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Mini Brands at $4.99.



The company noted that stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen for Black Friday shopping on Nov 24.

Customers will be entertained with fun games and prizes, including LEGO packages each worth $5,000, GoTrax e-bikes, Shark vacuums, Ninja kitchen appliances and Sephora at Kohl's gift cards.



Other Black Friday Deals Cropping Up

Best Buy BBY announced its Black Friday deals event, with jaw-dropping discounts for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total paid members on select products. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s early access starts from Oct 30, while the Black Friday week sale is scheduled on Nov 17-25. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Also, BBY’s Cyber Monday sale is expected on Nov 26-27. Customers can get the lowest prices by having a My Best Buy account.



Walmart’s WMT Black Friday deals will be announced in two phases, with the initial one beginning online on Nov 8 and in-store on Nov 10. This Zacks Rank #2 company’s second phase of the Black Friday deal will begin online on Nov 22 and in-store on Nov 24.



Walmart Plus subscribers will get three hours of early access to all online Black Friday deals, from Nov 10 and on Nov 22. WMT Customers can also benefit from 50% off on an annual Walmart Plus membership for November.



Costco COST recently announced its holiday savings deals for Thanksgiving Day online, and a mix of in-warehouse and online deals running from Nov 24-27. This Zacks Rank #2 company will also launch select offers from Nov 13.



Apart from exciting offers on bulk-size foodstuffs, some notable tech deals at COST include the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro for $229.99 ($50 off), Sony’s noise-canceling WH-1000XM5 headphones for $329.99 ($70 off) and the last-gen Sonos Move speaker for $299.99 ($100 off).

