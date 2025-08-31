From Kohl’s to Krispy Kreme: Are These 5 New ‘Meme Stocks’ Worth Your Investment Dollars?

If you were active on social platforms around 2020 and early 2021 and consumed any investing content, you probably heard about “meme stocks” — stocks that spike in trading volume because of social media hype.

Find Out: I Asked ChatGPT To Explain TRUMP Crypto to Me Like I’m 12: Here’s What It Said

Read Next: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

The trend began with GameStop, which had been struggling until one Reddit investor urged others in the online community to buy shares and drive the price up. In four weeks, the stock surged from $5 to over $120. It made the news and kicked off a similar trend for other brands.

The meme trend itself continues to thrive. Today, different stocks are in the spotlight, but they share some of the same qualities as their predecessors. They’re big brands with the nostalgia factor for individual investors who have the strength in numbers to change the course of these struggling companies.

Will they keep thriving after the buzz has passed? Here’s what the experts are saying about five of this summer’s biggest meme stocks.

Kohl’s

In July 2025, CNBC announced that Kohl’s department store (KSS) had jump-started a new season of meme stocks. Kohl’s stock skyrocketed on July 22, driven by a flurry of online activity despite the store’s declining sales.

However, Barron’s reported in early August that Kohl’s stock had already dropped over 20% from its July peak. Commenters are uncertain whether the company provides sufficient value to sustain momentum. Meanwhile, in mid-August, CNN Business gave Kohl’s its lowest possible “smart score,” predicting that it would underperform in the following year.

Check Out: Robert Kiyosaki Is Dumping Gold and Silver: Here’s What He’s Buying Instead

Krispy Kreme

Once Kohl’s activated the meme stock community, several other stocks began to see similar upswings. One was the donut chain Krispy Kreme (DNUT), which surged 26.7% on July 22. After a few days of meme-fueled activity, however, it also started to decline.

On Aug. 7, MarketWatch declared that “Krispy Kreme’s meme-stock ride is over.” Yahoo! Finance agreed and urged readers to avoid the stock, citing a steady decline in revenue and high levels of debt, especially compared to its cash flow. Like Kohl’s, it may not have a comeback in the cards.

GoPro

GoPro (GPRO) has an even more exciting meme stock story. It jumped 41% on July 22 and rose an additional 12.4% the following day, despite not having posted an annual profit since 2022. The camera brand had been selling shares for under $1 earlier in 2025.

Yahoo! Finance warned investors against jumping on the GoPro bandwagon early in its surge, saying that revenue is still down 14% year-over-year. Yahoo! also pointed out that Wall Street analysts were calling GoPro a “strong sell.” As of August, recommendations have received a slight upgrade to “underperform,” with price targets still below the current trading price. Prices are still above what they were before the boom, and CNN predicts it might still trade around the market average over the next 12 months.

Opendoor Technologies

Online real estate platform Opendoor (OPEN) had its meme stock heyday earlier than Kohl’s, Krispy Kreme and GoPro. It rose from just above 50 cents to a session high of over $4.80 in less than a month, increasing 42% on July 21 alone. Its prices started to decline after that big day, reaching a low of $1.82 on the last day of July.

Then, Opendoor started to perk back up. It closed at $2.10 on Aug. 1 and reached a closing price of $3 by Aug. 14. Business Insider attributed the resurgence to interest from celebrity investorc Anthony Pompliano and optimism from Reddit personality and hedge fund manager Eric Jackson. CNN doesn’t expect huge gains but predicts OPEN will stay in line with the market.

Beyond Meat

The meat substitute brand Beyond Meat (BYND) joined the meme stock party in late July, surging 20% during the week of July 21. The buzz didn’t last long, however, and prices had already started to decline by the following Monday.

The signs were all there, including the company’s recent statement about “elevated uncertainty.” Beyond Meat’s revenues and profit margins had been declining, and it had significant debt.

Since then, BYND has continued to decline, closing at $2.58 on Aug. 17. CNN predicts it will continue to underperform over the next few months, much to the relief of those who missed the meme surge.

As with any investment, it’s best to do your research and consult with a financial advisor.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: From Kohl’s to Krispy Kreme: Are These 5 New ‘Meme Stocks’ Worth Your Investment Dollars?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.