Kohl's Juniors Sales Jump 10%: Is So. Becoming a Growth Engine?

Kohl's Corporation KSS has been working to strengthen its merchandising strategy by refining assortments and placing a greater emphasis on proprietary brands. Early signs suggest those efforts are gaining traction in the juniors category, where the So. brand emerged as a standout performer during the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



The juniors business grew 10% in the quarter, led by strength from So. The performance contributed to flat to slightly positive comparable sales across the women's, kids', home and accessories businesses, making juniors one of the clearest areas of progress within the company's merchandising initiatives.



The momentum also aligns with Kohl's broader focus on proprietary brands, which delivered a 6% comparable sales increase during the quarter. The company continues to position these brands around quality products at affordable opening price points while supporting them through enhanced in-store presentation and its "By Kohl's" marketing campaign. Building on So.'s performance, Kohl's plans to expand the brand into additional dress and casual categories through its office edit collection.



The importance of So.'s performance is underscored by the broader operating backdrop. Company-wide comparable sales declined 1.1% in the quarter, indicating that the strength in juniors stood out against an overall business that remains under pressure.



While one quarter does not establish a long-term trend, the results suggest that Kohl's merchandising strategy is producing measurable gains in a category where it has invested in its proprietary offering. If the company can sustain the momentum in So. and successfully broaden the brand's assortment, the juniors business has the potential to become a more meaningful contributor to growth within the women's apparel portfolio.

How Walmart and Target Compare

Walmart Inc. WMT is seeing apparel momentum within a broader general merchandise recovery. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company reported 4.1% comparable sales growth at Walmart U.S., supported by a 3% increase in transactions. WMT also noted that fashion stood out, delivering the category’s strongest share growth in five years. Walmart’s apparel progress is being driven by broader assortment improvements, expanded third-party offerings, marketplace growth and value positioning.



Target Corporation TGT also delivered broad-based merchandise improvement. The company reported 6.7% net sales growth and 5.6% comparable sales growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, led by a 4.4% increase in traffic. Sales at TGT grew across all six core merchandise categories, while apparel and accessories sales rose to $3.85 billion from $3.71 billion. Target’s apparel growth reflects broader style, category and traffic-led initiatives.

KSS Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Kohl’s have surged 101.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 60.9%.

KSS Price Performance Versus Industry



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From a valuation standpoint, KSS trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, lower than the industry’s average of 14.16.

KSS’ Valuation Compared to Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KSS’ current fiscal-year earnings per share implies a year-over-year decline of 18.5%, while the consensus mark for the next fiscal year’s EPS suggests growth of 6.2%.



Kohl’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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