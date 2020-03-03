Markets
Kohl's Issues Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced, for fiscal 2020, the company expects earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.60. Comparable sales are expected to change between a range of decline of 1% to an increase of 1%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.59. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.99, a decline of 11 percent from a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.88, for the quarter.

Fourth-quarter total revenue was $6.83 billion, up 0.1% from previous year. Net sales were $6.537 billion compared to $6.535 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Comparable sales were flat for the quarter. Shares of Kohl's Corp. were up 8% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

