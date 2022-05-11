Kohl's investors expected to reject all 10 of activist Macellum's director nominees - sources

BOSTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp KSS.N investors are expected to reject all 10 of activist Macellum Advisors' director nominees in one of the year's most hotly contested proxy battles, sources familiar with the vote count said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Louise Heavens)

