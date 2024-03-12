Kohl's Introduces 2024 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corporation (KSS) said, for 2024, the company expects EPS in the range of $2.10 to $2.70, excluding any non-recurring charges. Comparable sales are projected between flat to an increase of 2%.

Fourth quarter net income was $186 million compared to a loss of $273 million, prior year. Profit per share was $1.67 compared to a loss of $2.49. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.28 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenue declined to $5.96 billion from $6.02 billion, last year. Net sales were $5.71 billion compared to $5.78 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $5.7 billion for the quarter. Comparable sales, which compare the 13-week period ending January 27, 2024 versus the 13-week period ended January 28, 2023, decreased 4.3%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.