Kohl’s Hold Rating Affirmed Amid Sales Concerns and Steady EPS Outlook

In a report released today, Paul Lejuez from Citi maintained a Hold rating on Kohl’s (KSS – Research Report), with a price target of $24.00.

Paul Lejuez has given his Hold rating due to a combination of factors that suggest a mixed outlook for Kohl’s. His analysis indicates that while Kohl’s earnings per share (EPS) are expected to align closely with consensus estimates, sales are likely to fall short. Lejuez projects a first-quarter EPS of $0.04, which is just below the consensus of $0.05, attributing this to weaker comparable store sales (comps) than anticipated. He forecasts a -2.0% in comps, contrasting with a more optimistic consensus of -0.1% and the company’s own guidance suggesting performance at the lower end of a 0% to +2% range for the full year 2024.



Despite expectations that Kohl’s will maintain its annual guidance, including the EPS range of $2.10 to $2.70 (versus consensus $2.38), Lejuez remains cautious. He notes that management’s outlook may be buoyed by delayed impacts from regulatory changes in credit card late fees, but he does not anticipate an upward revision in guidance. Furthermore, observed foot traffic metrics indicate a decline, which could signal challenges ahead for the retailer. Given these mixed signals, Lejuez concludes that there are no changes to his full year 2024 EPS estimate of $2.36, maintaining a neutral stance on the stock with a Hold rating.

In another report released on May 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

TipRanks tracks over 100,000 company insiders, identifying the select few who excel in timing their transactions. By upgrading to TipRanks Premium, you will gain access to this exclusive data and discover crucial insights to guide your investment decisions. Begin your TipRanks Premium journey today.

Kohl’s (KSS) Company Description:

Kohl’s Corp. owns and operates family-oriented department stores. It offers exclusive brand apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products through its department stores. Its stores offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows and house wares targeted to middle-income customers. Its stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

Read More on KSS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.